It’s a cliché that the black community has long poked fun at. "Don’t leave the house, black kid! That zombie’s definitely going to kill you first!" How funny! How predictable! How in on the joke we are! But if you'll allow me to spoil the fun for a second, in reality we’ve spent years subscribing to the ideology that black people don’t fit into fictional horror stories. It’s not our space and if we step into it, we’ll be killed, ridiculed or caricatured at the earliest opportunity. Dig a little deeper into the psychology of the whole thing and it's even more grim. We have to consider that perhaps it's because our real-life trauma – the race-specific experience of things like slavery, poverty and gang violence that Hollywood has long preferred to capitalise on – is terrifying enough. We've been assigned our narratives and cinema has expected us to stick to them. To me, that's far more daunting than a menacing shadow lurking on the other side of the shower curtain.