Although this diet has been shown to be promising, it's important to take the suggestions with a grain of salt. "Nutrition isn’t necessarily a silver bullet," Mallik says. "It's not the only thing that's going to improve your fertility, but it can certainly make a difference in conjunction with some of these other modalities." Along with your diet, you might be experimenting with acupuncture, Traditional Chinese Medicine, stress-reduction techniques, and other holistic treatments that are meant to help with fertility. And when you're trying so many things to get pregnant, it's impossible to say which one actually "worked" for you.