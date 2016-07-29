Feng Shui — a traditional Chinese home decor philosophy — may not be the sexiest topic. (Which is unfair, really, considering that when practiced correctly, it leads to better sex. Let’s see you compete with that, mid-century modern.) But we're especially interested in Feng Shui’s role in prosperity: How the ancient Chinese art of placement can help you save more, earn more, and just attract those money-bag-emoji vibes.



We turned to top designers to let us in on how they employ classic Feng Shui tactics to help their clients (and themselves) keep that money rolling in. From the free things you can start to do tonight to the types of pieces you should keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip, these tips are sure to help turn your home into a place that draws in the right kind of energy. We can’t promise they’ll bump you up into the next tax bracket, but don’t be surprised if all that furniture-rearranging unveils spare change hiding in sofa cushions and random £20 notes in coat pockets.



