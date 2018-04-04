12 Female Climbers To Follow On Instagram ASAP

Whether you're a lifelong boulderer or too scared of heights to set foot in a rock gym, it's hard not to get chills when you see a female climber complete a challenging route. Despite your goosebumps, you wonder — could I ever do something like that? A quick scroll through said female climber's Instagram will quickly inform you that you very well could — if you're ready to commit to the training and lifestyle that goes hand in hand with climbing.