12 Female Climbers To Follow On Instagram ASAP

In addition to the recent uptick in women's interest in the sport, the climbing community has been in an era of "female firsts" for a while now. New records are still being set by women in the sport: from Angy Eiter being the first woman to send (successfully climb) a 5.15b-graded route to Ashima Shiraishi being the first to boulder a V15-graded climb (in both of these cases, the grades reflect difficulty level and 15 is, well, it's up there).