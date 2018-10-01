21 Of Our Favorite Money Diaries Comments

Unless you're new to this scene, you might have noticed that Money Diaries have been making a very regular appearance on R29 US recently. Since January, they've been publishing Money Diaries daily, which hopefully tops you up after you're done reading the UK version.
Because no Money Diary reading experience is complete without input from the MD Commentariat, we're sharing some of the US comments that have made us laugh, smile, or reflect. Feel free to share your favourite Money Diaries moments, too, in the comments.
Our goal is to give you a wider sense of how diarists across the country — and across the world — are spending, saving, splurging, or just dipping their toe into their finances for the very first time. So, keep reading, keep submitting — and keep commenting.