21 Of Our Favorite Money Diaries Comments

This interior design production manager in Los Angeles, CA, wrote one of our most popular Money Diaries of the summer. In her diary, the OP said she "used to fully subscribe to the idea that [she] could buy away the sad" when it came to spending money, but that when she turned 27, she took a hard look at her spending habits and made a change. This sentiment resonated with many readers, like BelliniMarg , who said:"This line hit me like a bag of bricks because I didn't want to admit it but this is exactly what I've been doing." DaringJava chimed in: "OP, your thinking regarding shopping to make yourself feel better and learning to recognize that sounds a lot like me. I'm not perfect, but I've gotten much better over the last few years in that regard. And I am a firm believer when it comes to big purchases or items that I want but can't afford at the moment that if they are meant for me to have then they will still be there when I can afford them." The OP replied : "Totally agree. I still have to fight this recurring thought that if I just buy this ONE thing, I'll be happier, my life will be better, I'll be the girl I always wanted to be, etc. It took awhile for me to own up and look at what's actually causing that unhappiness (mainly not feeling confident in my career path). I've had to refocus my energy on fixing those issues, not covering them up by earning VIB status at Sephora. Good luck to ya!"