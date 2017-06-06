How have you noticed people's reactions to you changing as the body positive movement grows?

I believe I exist beyond the body positive movement as it maintains, "Be happy with your body as you are". I am happy if a client wants to focus on getting fit or losing weight. It is their body and their choice, either way is a move in the right direction. It seems the body positive movement wants to shy away from discussing weight loss. If I did not lose weight I may not be here today, or I would be very unwell.