Since the '90s, designers have been putting their name to high street homewares. And you can banish thoughts of dodgy diffusion lines as designers have seriously they’ve upped their game. The demand for a home that’s as stylish as you are, and the idea that every brand is a lifestyle package, has given rise to new opportunities for design labels, blurring the lines between fashion apparel and interiors even further. With wallpaper by the likes of Matthew Williamson and cushions by Lacroix, your home might even end up better dressed than you. Click through for the best in designer label interiors.



