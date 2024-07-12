Refinery29 Loves: Everything To See & Shop In July

Welcome to Refinery29 Loves, the monthly news bulletin where you’ll find the best things to shop and see in fashion and beauty right now.
We’ve reached the height of summer, which means that our painstakingly curated Pinterest boards can finally step into the limelight. Whether you’re keeping things chill and leaning into the slouchy power of jorts or stepping it up with the refined elegance of a linen co-ord, we’re all about embracing a new look in honour of the sun being out.
Of course, the internet has already packed many of these hot weather styles into highly specific aesthetics. Whether you’re following TikTok’s advice and aiming for a European summer aesthetic (floaty white outfits and pasta sauce, really?) or enjoying the nostalgic prospect of a boho summer with the return of the skinny scarf (yes, it really happened), we’re loving the stream of summer looks appearing on our feeds.
On the beauty side of things, life is looking just as fun, with glowy SPF skin tints, loose lob haircuts and brightly coloured manicures among the most sought-after looks of the summer. Plus, if Wimbledon hasn’t got you hyped for sports season, perhaps the arrival of Serena Williams’ latest venture (and its tennis ball-inspired, highlighter yellow products), Wyn Beauty, will.
For a look at everything we have our eye on in the fashion and beauty space this July, click through the slideshow ahead…
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.