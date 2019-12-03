The collection was originally inspired by Werner’s Nomenclature of Colours – a groundbreaking 18th century guidebook by Patrick Syme, who wanted to capture the colours found in the world’s animal, plant and mineral kingdoms. No small feat in the late 1700s. Even Darwin used it on some of his expeditions – and an early copy of this incredible book is held in the Natural History Museum’s rare book library.



But listen, we’re not here for history lessons; we want to talk about choosing the right colours for you and your home. Because those Pinterest boards you have saved look great with their clever lighting and professional photography – but how do you transform your own space into something unique and frickin’ fabulous, without a team of stylists?



Enter Colour by Nature, and our very handy guide with our favourites from the range. Read on for everything you need to know to nail your interiors, from the mood each colour will evoke to suggestions of where to use it, as well as complementary colours and furniture...