Yes, You Can Train Your Eyebrows To Grow Again — Here Are 5 Expert Tips

Streicher is an actual expert in re-training eyebrows for growth using a proprietary technique she calls “Strategic Tweezing”. The Strategic Tweezing process starts with allowing the brow hairs to grow untouched over six to eight weeks. After those eight weeks, you’ll go through five to six rounds — so basically, up to a year — of only tweezing specific follicles (those closest to the eyelid and lash line) to train the brow to grow in areas nearest the brow bone. Soon, you can expect to see less-to-no hairs growing down the lid and a more filled-in eyebrow. “Although it seems counterintuitive, tweezing certain hairs triggers regrowth [in other areas],” Streicher explains. “Even those that allow their eyebrows to grow untouched over an entire year, do not see the same amount of regrowth when they were 'strategically tweezed' on a six to eight week cycle.” Streicher pointed to a 2015 study by the University of Southern California that found plucking 200 hairs triggered the growth of up to 1,200 replacement hairs in mice, proving that plucked hair follicles ‘communicate’, causing an immune response that leads to regrowth. Of course, we aren't mice, but Streicher is convinced of the results following strategic tweezing — she's seen them firsthand.