Yes, You Can Train Your Eyebrows To Grow Again — Here Are 5 Expert Tips

Tweezing is the best option for regrowing a brow as opposed to trimming, waxing, or threading. Not only is it more controlled and precise, but the action of forcefully removing the hair can weaken the follicle itself. It’s important to tweeze in the best light possible — daylight is ideal. You might also want to avoid magnifying mirrors, as they can warp your perspective. The beginning phases won’t be easy, either. You may notice a small, sporadic amount of hair growth more on the eyelid, rather than close to the brow line. This is when it’s time to trust the process that when this new hair is left alone and not tweezed, it will then start to fill in the brow by growing closer to the brow line. Streicher suggests tweezing the hairs around “buffer lines” that are closest to the eyelid and furthest from the brow bone. If you’re concerned about getting a bit tweezer-happy, you can always find a brow specialist that uses tweezers and trimmers rather than wax to help you discover a new shape.