“The Disco Brow is celebrating life during this crazy time. With COVID and being shut in, shut down, and shut off from one another, I feel like we're ready to go out and party,“ Healy told me. “It’s like the cocktail dress for your brows.” I love anything that involves a cocktail, whether it’s a party, or a dress, or a shrimp, so a cocktail party on my face? Sign me up.