As a victim of the ‘90s, caring for my eyebrows was, and is, very important to my mother. Luckily for her, I decided not to rebel like a teenager but instead recognized that she was very, very right re: my eyebrows. And that’s because, not to brag or anything, but I have great eyebrows. Due to a near-compulsive obsession with Brooke Shields’ 1980s eyebrows, I take my eyebrows very, very seriously. A tint and tweeze every two months (thanks to the grand work of eyebrow specialists like Azi Sacks and Joey Healy ), brow gel only, and DO NOT TOUCH THEM YOURSELF, AMANDA. (I learned that lesson in quarantine very hard. I don’t want to talk about it.)