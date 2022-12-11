Occupation: Executive Assistant

Industry: Investment Banking

Age: 30

Location: Boston, MA

My Salary: $92,000

My Husband's Salary: $110,000

Net Worth: I have no clue, and quite frankly I'm not bothered that I don't know. I have $2,100 in my joint savings with my husband and $14,000 in retirement savings through my employer. We also own our house, which is worth $570,000. My husband and I have joint checking and savings accounts where we contribute 50/50 of our shared expenses. I'm also an authorised user on two of his credit cards and I try to pay down what I've used.

Debt: I have $58,000 in student loan debt, $17,000 in debt for a car, and $500 in credit card debt. My husband and I also have $559,675 left of our mortgage.

My Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $2,800

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Mortgage: $4,054

Car Note: $561

Student Loans: in forbearance

Credit Card: $100-$200

Childcare: $600 (my half for childcare split with my mother-in-law. At the moment my husband works overnight and is home during the day so we haven't paid that for the last month or so.)

Commuter Benefits: $300

Streaming Subscriptions: $100

Savings: $50