Take a look around the Home & Living section on Etsy, and you'll likely notice that many of its offerings carry a certain "look": Mason jar crafts, swirly "Home Sweet Home" signs, and cartoon mugs reign supreme in page after page of inventory. While there's nothing wrong with this decorating style, the ubiquity of these cutesy products has made Etsy known as the online destination for tweeness.
But that cannot be further away from the truth: The marketplace is also rich in polished homewares that wouldn't look out of place in a high-end interiors store. All you need to uncover these picks is a good eye — and importantly, the right search terms. We've done the legwork for you and found 19 chic products to make your home a contemporary haven.