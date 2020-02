I Donated My Eggs & This Is What It Was Like

Others have raised ethical concerns: it the UK egg donation is done altruistically - which means that it's voluntary but you will be paid £750 in compensation . But certain overseas private clinics will pay much more and those with “desirable traits” can make considerably more — which means that people are paid more if they’re of a certain race or ethnic background fit certain beauty ideals , or went to Ivy League universities . In the US, those numbers can reach in the the thousands. “A poor Black woman or a poor Hispanic woman doesn’t suffer less [during the process] than someone who is Asian or Jewish or a Stanford graduate,” bioethicist Laurie Zoloth told the Los Angeles Times in 2012. “The fact that we think of these gametes as having particular worth depending on race and class is really one of the starkest examples of how capitalism has entered the market in human parts.”