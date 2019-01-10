My friend and his partner didn’t enter into it lightly. I offered and it took them a very, very long time before they accepted because they wondered whether it would be difficult. They would often ask, 'Are you sure about this?' and we talked about the impact it might have on our friendship. Eventually, they decided that they were going to have to explain who the kids’ biological mother is anyway – they’re two men bringing up a child – and they wanted me involved in their lives. We haven't yet decided whether the kids should consider me or the surrogate as their biological mother, as they still have some contact with her. As the twins get older, we can get deeper into explaining how they came into the world.