Really Easy Ways To Make Your Rented House Eco-Friendly

The words "eco home" may conjure up images of the kind of wooden and glass structure seen on Grand Designs, but living in a sustainable-friendly house needn't involve a million pound budget or the help of Kevin McCloud. While installing solar panels and overhauling your insulation are only options if you own your home (and you have a fair amount of spare cash in your back pocket), renting doesn’t mean you can’t make fundamental changes to reduce your environmental impact.
From changing to green energy to switching up your cleaning regime or investing in secondhand furniture, these are the steps you can take now to do your bit for the planet.