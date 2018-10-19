Really Easy Ways To Make Your Rented House Eco-Friendly

The words "eco home" may conjure up images of the kind of wooden and glass structure seen on Grand Designs, but living in a sustainable-friendly house needn't involve a million pound budget or the help of Kevin McCloud. While installing solar panels and overhauling your insulation are only options if you own your home (and you have a fair amount of spare cash in your back pocket), renting doesn’t mean you can’t make fundamental changes to reduce your environmental impact.