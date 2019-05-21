It’s quite interesting to watch Jacob learn how his behaviour affected this woman. He has to at least begrudgingly acknowledge that she is entitled to her perspective and he even congratulates her for writing what she has, which is just as well, given that his entire career is based on the assumption that brutal emotional honesty is more important than a subject’s feelings. He didn’t realise his liaison with his former student Beth was inappropriate at all because that’s precisely the sort of accusation he’d count himself immune to. He then has to hear straight from her that she was crushed by it; immobilised both in her career and her personal life. She was made to feel small, insignificant. She learned to question whether she deserves any success or has any talent, because the most important arbiter of that slept with and then discarded her – the worst review she’s ever had for her work. She was stung and confused and wounded and unable to proceed with her life, which we know is how a lot of women feel when they’ve been through an encounter like this. She gets an apology, which is at least minimally gratifying, if not wonderfully satisfying.