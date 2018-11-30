9 Pieces Of Advice From Dying People About Love, Family & Vices

"If money played any part in regrets, it’s only that some people worried about leaving their spouse or children without enough money to live on once they were gone. No one ever regrets not wearing that £5,000 dress or never owning that Lexus. Here’s the most important thing about regrets at the end of life: no one is ever shocked by their own regrets. No one ever says, 'I can’t believe I regret being such an asshole to my kids!' You know how to know what you’ll end up regretting at the end of life? It’s whatever you regret or wish were different right now. So if you really regret the fact that you have no time for your friends right now? You’re still going to regret that in 30 or 40 or 50 years. The difference is that right now, you have the chance to fix the situation."