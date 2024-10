Time To Spook The Locals — The Dr Martens x Wednesday Collab Is Here

Ortega’s Wednesday loves a good loafer — she spends most of her time running about, trying to solve monstrous murder mysteries in a pair of chunky Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Lace-up Shoes . Unfortunately for us mere mortals, those are a cool £950 a pop. Luckily, Dr Martens has come to the rescue with a Wednesday-inspired version of its Corran Mary Jane loafer , again with the stained glass window-inspired embroidery and delicate W charm. Got some ghost hunts of your own planned? The exaggerated grooving on the sole and adjustable ankle strap will keep you solid and secure, even on treacherous ground.