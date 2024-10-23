Time To Spook The Locals — The Dr Martens x Wednesday Collab Is Here

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
What’s any self-respecting goth without their Dr Martens? From the OG tough-as-nails chunky-soled boot to the latest laced-to-the-heavens iterations, they’ve been helping non-conformists kick against the norm for decades (and stomp all over it for good measure). So, it feels so right that Dr Martens’ latest collaboration pays homage to the poster child for rebel girls: Wednesday Addams.
Inspired by the mega-hit Netflix show Wednesday, starring scream queen Jenna Ortega, the six-piece collection of footwear and accessories ranges from subtly spooky to full-on gothic glam, fitting for the queen of all things black, deadpan stares, and unabashedly doing her own thing. Though peppered with plenty of easter eggs for fans of the series, it still maintains the classic Dr Martens-style DNA — including a new-and-improved Jadon boot, several stompy shoe styles, and one sleek leather backpack. Prices range from £18 to £210, and, naturally, all come in the iconic character’s signature shade of inky black.
Whether you’re planning your own Wednesday Addams Halloween costume or just want to add a touch of darkness to your everyday wardrobe, read on for a breakdown of the latest Dr. Martens collection.
For the goth-curious amongst us, you have a pair of Jadon boots made with the same supple Nappa Lux leather and contrast yellow stitching as the originals, only embroidered with a design inspired by the stained-glass window in Wednesday’s bedroom, a back strap printed with the Nevermore Academy logo, a detachable charm of the same stained window on the laces, and an embossed Wednesday logo on the stacked heel.
These are a suitably subtle pick for those who want to fly under the radar. (The embroidery design could easily be confused for delicate spider webs or an intricate lace pattern.)
Dr Marten’s classic 1461 brogue shoe has had a Tim Burton-esque makeover (aptly so — he is the executive producer and director of Wednesday). In this case, the 1461 is Wednesday-ified with a glossy-leather stripe print (for all the stripes Wednesday and her friends wear in the show, especially on their school uniforms), punky cap toe design, purple accents, and printed heel reading, “OUTCASTS ARE IN”.
Ortega’s Wednesday loves a good loafer — she spends most of her time running about, trying to solve monstrous murder mysteries in a pair of chunky Prada Monolith Brushed Leather Lace-up Shoes. Unfortunately for us mere mortals, those are a cool £950 a pop. Luckily, Dr Martens has come to the rescue with a Wednesday-inspired version of its Corran Mary Jane loafer, again with the stained glass window-inspired embroidery and delicate W charm. Got some ghost hunts of your own planned? The exaggerated grooving on the sole and adjustable ankle strap will keep you solid and secure, even on treacherous ground.
Another long-held tie between Dr Martens and alternative subculture style is the creeper shoe. The style first appeared after World War III, when soldiers returned home wearing sturdy, crepe-soled military-issue boots at London clubs. Since then, they’ve been adopted by various subcultures, from the Teddy Boys in the 1950s and ‘60s, punks and goths in ‘70s and ‘80s, and — most recently — emos in the 2010s.They’ve been part of the Dr Martens lineup for decades, so they make the perfect sense for this collection.
The Wednesday Creeper combines hard and soft design details, almost to reflect its namesake’s own hard and sardonic exterior versus her deeply felt emotions. The velvet upper contrasts with buckled, studded leather straps, while the detachable ribbon tie — reminiscent of a ballerina’s pointe shoe — is at odds with the extra chunky platform sole. All-in-all, this is perhaps the most unique shoe design in the collection.
What to wear with your Dr Martens x Wednesday shoes? Why, a pair of Wednesday-inspired knee-high socks, of course! This pair are striped grey and black to evoke Wednesday’s school uniform and also features the message “OUTCASTS ARE IN” down the leg.
PSA: Dr Martens also makes bags. Really great bags, in fact — mostly sleek leather backpacks like this one, with a truly spooky upgrade: a glossy stripe pattern, a spiderweb feature buckle, leather lacing details, another detachable stained glass charm, the “OUTCASTS ARE IN” text, and, inside, a statement purple lining printed with the Nevermore Academy logo. Perfect for the grown-up goth on their work commute.