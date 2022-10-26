Everything I Wore For My First Diwali In The UK

Forging my path here alone has been challenging and celebrating Diwali this year in my own way was testament to that. Sure, I wore fewer traditional garments than I have in the past but I made up for it with special pieces that brought me closer to my loved ones both in India and the UK. In the same way that Diwali is a celebration of light over dark, dressing up this season has helped me to see the beauty of my new life in my new city.