Everything I Wore For My First Diwali In The UK

For me, Diwali (also known as the festival of lights) was the time when all my friends were home for the holidays and I got to reconnect with my people. Last year’s festival in the city of Lucknow in northern India was one of my favourites. My friends and I wore full traditional outfits, equipped with sarees and Bollywood-esque glamour, to celebrate our first Diwali since the lifting of pandemic restrictions. I lit lamps and candles and decorated my apartment with star-shaped lights. We filled our fridge with sweets and nuts (as most Indian households do during Diwali) and the food put me in a spice-induced daze. I had milk sweets, pani puris, samosas and paneer masala with naan. I wore a red saree and my grandmother’s necklaces, accessorised with silver and black opal rings. There was laughter, dancing and Bollywood music. Just thinking about it makes me miss home.