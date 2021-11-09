9:00am — We arrive at the scan. I quickly Google whether I'll need a full bladder at the rest of my scans because this is torture! We're called in and the radiologist starts the scan. She's there for about a second before telling me my bladder is way too full and we're going to have to do an internal. I gratefully wobble to the bathroom and let it out. She begins and gets me to re-clarify my dates. I start to feel nervous. She's really nice though when she says it is only measuring five weeks, and there's no heartbeat. She explains that either my dates are wrong, or that it's not viable. We go out to pay. It's $120 but half is reimbursed by Medicare. F. and I are quiet until we reach the car, then he gets me to re-explain what has happened. A missed miscarriage is my best bet, I tell him. I know we can't know anything for sure right now, but I know my dates are right, I was tracking everything so religiously. $60