When you set out to research the engagement ring of your dreams, the word "daunting" may come to mind. Spending a hefty chunk of change on one piece of jewelry you’re expected to wear for close to forever, and represent your life-long commitment to a human being is kind of a big deal. Plus, there's all those rules. Even if you have no idea what they mean, you probably can recite the 4Cs by heart (Color, Clarity, Cut, and Carats). You know that size matters, shininess kind of does, and the price should make you feel some way...but does it have to?