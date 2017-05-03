The premise of a destination wedding is exciting, but actually attending one can be a huge commitment. If you're giving up valuable vacation days — and shelling out the big bucks — to see someone you care about walk down the aisle, then you better make it worthwhile.
Being a guest at a far-flung wedding can be an immensely rewarding experience, since you're basically getting a "required" vacation to explore a new place. But, unlike at a local ceremony, there are quite a few things that should be on your checklist for this type of event — and we're not just talking about extra swimsuits. We've tapped etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide, to share her list of best practices for destination-wedding-goers. Click through to see how to make the most of your trip — and avoid potential faux pas (or desaciertos, or oshibki, or whatever the case may be where you are).