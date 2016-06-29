Although work is often where we're required to be our most creative, it can also end up being a major energy drain. Sometimes, something as simple as a corkboard covered in your choice of uplifting images or a filing cabinet in your favourite colour can be an easy way to rejuvenate your office and mindset. You can surround yourself with old maps, magazine covers, savvy storage containers, personal doodles, fabric swatches, potted plants, and just about anything else that visually motivates you.



Whether you’re a lab technician or a magazine editor, it never hurts to have some inspiration handy when you’re sitting at the same desk for the bulk of your day. So, scroll ahead for 13 ways to liven up your office ambience — and, hopefully, your attitude.