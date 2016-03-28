It’s official, we are a nation of neutral lovers. From our walls to our wardrobes, our lives are in danger of becoming pretty much one continuous monotone – mostly consisting of that tasteful, middle class type of grey. While we’re not saying our love affair with grey is over quite yet, there comes a time when you look around and think – when did we all become so safe (or should that be vanilla)? Perhaps our obsession with all things minimal and Scandi is to blame, but surely there’s more to decorating than Downpipe and Elephant’s Breath. Thankfully, there is a wave of colour mavericks afoot, boldly going where no Farrow & Ball catalogue dares, clashing colours with joy and abandon. Clearly, it pays to be daring, because like peanut butter and jam, and chocolate and pretzels, these unexpected combinations shouldn’t work, they just do.















