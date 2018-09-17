Very few people have space to play with when it comes to decorating their houses. In fact, it's a good bet that nearly all of you are living somewhere far too small for you and all your things.
But until we all win the lottery and move into mansions, we're going to have to learn to live with it. Luckily, homeware favourite Habitat is doing a whole month on small space living and has roped in interior designers Athina Bluff and Amy Brandhorst of Topology Interiors, an affordable interiors company, to help out.
Topology is a big fan of going against the rules when it comes to what you should and shouldn't do in small spaces. "A while ago I saw a video house tour with Florence Welch on Nowness, who lives in this tiny house with narrow rooms and hallways," Amy tells us. "Instead of keeping the design quite clean (which is what you’d expect in a small space), she had covered every inch of the walls in framed flower pictures, photographs, kitsch ornaments like crosses and pinned up handwritten notes. Because there was minimal floor space she had used the walls to give character and as a result the house had so much personality."
Read on to find out Athina and Amy's tips to make your small space as big as you can.