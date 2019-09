Topology is a big fan of going against the rules when it comes to what you should and shouldn't do in small spaces. "A while ago I saw a video house tour with Florence Welch on Nowness , who lives in this tiny house with narrow rooms and hallways," Amy tells us. "Instead of keeping the design quite clean (which is what you’d expect in a small space), she had covered every inch of the walls in framed flower pictures, photographs, kitsch ornaments like crosses and pinned up handwritten notes. Because there was minimal floor space she had used the walls to give character and as a result the house had so much personality."