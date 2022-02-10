I Gave Up Sex & Dating To Focus On Getting Better

In the last year I have tried every level of disclosure. I took a different approach with every person I spoke to on dating apps. It was total trial and error. I have matched and told someone about my disability on day one; messaged people after we make a date plan; told some people moments before they need to know. I can't say I have found a perfect method. I've noticed when I speak about it in person, people (predominantly men) can't handle being honest to my face. No matter what they actually think, they will say they are fine with it until something comes up again later and they’ll retract that. I find those experiences more emotionally taxing because I have offered them an out and they never take it so I sleep with them and then they say they’re not okay with it, it's too much. It's like they think it's ableist to say no to my face, they don't want to be a bad guy, and that's actually more dishonest. I always explain: I can have a good time, I am up for whatever but before this moves further I need to say I can't do XYZ or some days I can, others I can’t. Other times I have texted it to them and a guy has been annoyed that I didn't save it for an in-person conversation, implying that it was too serious a topic to send via message.