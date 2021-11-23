My Dad Is Chronically Ill & It Makes Dating Complicated

Writing about my private trauma had made it easily accessible, but I still demurred from mentioning my father to anyone I was interested in dating. Sometimes, I explicitly asked them not to Google me. “It’ll lead to a power differential,” I explained. “If you read my personal essays, you’d know so much more about me than I do you. We’d be learning things about each other at vastly misaligned paces.” My reasoning seemed sound, but I was also admitting that I didn’t want any romantic prospect to know about my vulnerability, the wound I couldn’t close. Did I worry that these men would see me as broken, or plagued by “daddy issues”? Perhaps, but my request also maintained distance in a burgeoning relationship. Writing was the way in which I processed my world, a way in which I said the things I couldn’t actually speak out loud; it was information a partner probably deserved to know before dating me. But barricading someone from reading my essays prevented emotional intimacy from developing — and meant none of my situationships could survive past three months.