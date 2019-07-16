Dark Money Is A Devastating But Limited Story Of Hollywood Sexual Abuse

Layered on top of what Isaac went through is a tricky story about how his parents have handled the incident on their son’s behalf. When Isaac gets home and tells Sam and Manny what happened, he says he doesn’t want anyone to know. They seek legal counsel, only to be told that there’s nothing that can really be done in the UK. Should they want to press charges, it would involve prosecuting in America and putting Isaac in court to recount his story in front of a defence team whose only aim would be to prove him wrong and to frame him as a liar. It would cost the Mensah family far more money than they’re currently struggling to get by on and the length of the process is far from encouraging. They find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place – do they take on one of the most powerful forces in Hollywood who has an intimidating expert team of legal advisors to protect him and try to bring him to justice on their own, or do they sit quietly and hope to move past the unimaginable?