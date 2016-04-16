Bored of beige? Sick of Scandi? Sounds like you’re ready to come over to the dark side of decorating. In a sea of airy, minimalist interiors floating around on Pinterest and Instagram, nothing says daring like a dark decorating scheme – and we’re not just talking about grey. Oh no, there’s a whole spectrum of moody shades out there just waiting to flood your home with a new confidence.



The high priestess of dark decorating schemes, designer Abigail Ahern (whose dramatic signature style kickstarted the trend for dark walls) says: "Dark colours are sophisticated, achingly cool and cosy at the same time. They make me feel cocooned and enveloped, and instantly elevate everything in the room so they look cooler and more expensive! It’s the ultimate in laid-back glam." See? It all makes perfect sense. Dressing our homes in flattering dark shades is cooler, more flattering and easier to live in – just like our worn-to-death indigo jeans or black polo.



Here's eight ways to embrace the dark…





