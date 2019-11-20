Progress is being made for plus-size folk – more and more brands are extending their size ranges, labels like Birdsong are fundraising to create sustainable plus-size collections, and media representation is growing – but there’s still a long way to go. One event championing curvy girls is the annual Curve Fashion Festival.
Curve Fashion Festival has been creating a joyous and safe space for plus-size women since 2015. This year the one-day event was hosted in Liverpool, bringing together fashion obsessives, high street retailers specialising in collections size 14 and up, and indie brands looking to connect with customers. With a beauty hub, catwalk show and celebrity talks, and some 3,500 attendees, it’s a vital event for a group severely overlooked by the fashion industry.
We went down to Curve Fest 2019 to scope the best looks of the day, from '70s corduroy jumpsuits to Lil Nas X-inspired Western get-ups. Click through to meet the coolest women there.