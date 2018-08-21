What It Means If Your Joints Crack A Lot

Maybe you're not like me, and you find that your joints only crack during a workout. That's also normal, because that's often when your body is moving the most during your day. Occasionally though, you might be hearing a different kind of cracking during a workout, Dr. Tehrany says. "Sometimes when a joint moves, the tendon that surrounds it may move out of place," he says. When that tendon shifts back into its place, then you might hear a snapping or cracking sound, he says. Although that might seem a little scary or intense, it's not really something to worry about. Changing the type of movement that causes a crack or stretching is usually enough to make it go away.