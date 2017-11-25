Single-glazed windows, no central heating system or stingy housemates; there's a whole host of reasons why you might be struggling to get warm in your own home.
The truth of the matter is, we can't convince your landlord that a house without radiators should basically be illegal in 2017, or bully your flatmate into letting you keep the heating on for more than 20 minutes in the morning. What we can do, though, is give you a list of the cosiest of cosy homeware bits currently on the market so you can make yourself into a human blanket burrito until the sun comes out again in, oh, April.
