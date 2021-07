Has The One-Night Stand Lost Its Appeal For Young Women?

Decades of research into one-night stands has shown that they can have a knock-on effect on our wellbeing so it stands to reason that after 18 months of the pandemic and its impact on our collective mental health, the emotional rollercoaster of casual sex may be unappealing. Georgia Stanbridge, 28, experienced a sense of malaise after a one-night stand this year. "I fancied a guy from my gym and after months of staring at each other across the weights section I decided to give him my number," she recalls. "We ended up going on a date and eventually went back to his for a drink. One thing led to another and we had sex. It was okay but to be honest I don’t remember much of it. Afterwards he decided to whip out his ukulele and sing Jack Johnson at me for about 15 minutes. I never heard from him again. I thought it was funny but afterwards I felt sick inside at the thought and had to change gyms."