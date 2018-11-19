My Year Of Living In A Community House

The focus of living in a community house is to grow as an individual while building strong, long-lasting connections with others. It is like a family – we supported each other, we explored our faith, we worked as a unit through the ups and downs. People tend to think that living in a house like this would be totally regimented, but the everyday things we’d do were the same as any other normal houseshare. We’d hang out together, watch films and go to the pub. It’s just more intentional, with a big focus on personal development. The only scheduled thing was one house meeting every Monday. It was a priority, but it wasn’t the end of the world if it was missed. The point was to go over general house bits, then spend some time with each other. We’d spend time praying for each other, or reading the bible and having discussions about it.