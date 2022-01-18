My money story is one that's influenced by my immigrant parents. We were always well-off and my dad gives off the abundant aura of "We got this" and "Of course we have enough!". However, my mum's mentality is one of scarcity. She's incredibly organised and diligent, but constantly uses statements like "It's too expensive", "How much is it?". Yet she still spends money on things that she wants — from an entire home renovation, to new house decor, to perfume.



I was raised to be educated about economics and the mechanics of money broadly, but as an only child and never in want of anything, I wasn't taught the details of budgeting until later than I would have liked, when I'd had a slew of late fees.



However, being mindful to never completely spoil me, my parents encouraged me to get a job at 14, and matched the amount of money I personally saved.