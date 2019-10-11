9:30 a.m. — My appointment goes well, but I'm feeling jittery from the caffeine. I text my friend T. to see if she wants to go to brunch — she calls me back and we decide on a restaurant not far from the VA Clinic. We sit outside and I order two scrambled eggs, turkey sausage, fruit, and a half-side of french toast. T. orders the eggs benedict with potatoes, and we both get a peach bellini. We spend most of the time discussing her new job and I tell her about our upcoming trip to Belize. I pay for my meal and we promise to do this again sometime soon. $16.81