First apartments are exciting, exhausting, and more often than not, tinged with defeat. You love the bedroom, but the kitchen sink is in the living room. You love the kitchen, but someone died in the bedroom. And so on.



We try to overcome these small injustices with easy and affordable design solutions, of which the internet seems to offer up so many. But damn if it isn't all too easy to make a few mistakes along the way. Here, a few of the most common decorating errors people make in their first apartment (and a few ways to fix them).