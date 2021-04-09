Lockdown Gave Me The Confidence To Come Out In My 30s

Em explains that they found coming out as non-binary easier due to the fact we were in lockdown. "I think for a lot of us, the pressure has been dialled down through lockdown. And I think all LGBTQ people know that coming out isn’t a one-time deal. We come out all the time – every time someone asks about your boyfriend and you have to say, 'Actually, it’s my girlfriend'. I think coming out as non-binary was easier. And we have so much better representation now. It’s a lot easier to find people who are like you. I also have a really supportive partner who was over the moon for me, which I think is really important."