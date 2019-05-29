From overt sexism in comics (think flesh-baring outfits and over-sexualised body shapes) to more subtle exclusions in gaming (the 2014 instalment of Assassin's Creed didn't feature playable female characters because the director said it would "double the work" for the game's designers), you'd be forgiven for assuming that Comic Con is a male-dominated space.
However, much like the world of sneakerheads, women have been working to fight the notion that nerding out over your favourite anime or Marvel comic is a man's game. Twenty-one-year-old Indian artist Shreya Arora was celebrated last year for her refresh of sexist comic book covers (think a nude and seductively posed She-Hulk), and organisations like Women in Comics are ensuring that the pop culture space is "diversified one panel at a time".
Whether it's subverting male characters in Red Dead Redemption or paying homage to cult female characters (hi, Pokémon's Nurse Joy!), Comic Con, the biannual event that brings together fans of all kinds, is teeming with rad women who make their costumes from scratch and have found their offline community.
We sent photographer Ellie Smith down to the event to meet the coolest women Comic Con had to offer. Click through to meet them.
Elysia Simpson
"I’m dressed up as a female version of Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2. A lot of the characters that I love are male, so I love coming up with concepts for a female version of their character. I find it a fun challenge to see if I can pull it off and it’s a chance to explore a more feminine side of the character!"
Amy Smith
"I come here because I love having the opportunity to dress up – when you’re a child you can do it any time but as you’re growing up it’s generally frowned upon! This is one of my more simple costumes, I’m usually wearing something more complicated. I really love the process of making them and then coming to Comic Con and wearing them."
Serena Owusu
"I’m dressed as Huntress from the DC Grayson comic. I like talking to people on the stalls at Artist Alley; if you ever go to Comic Con, you have to go there. The art is amazing and the people are really lovely – it’s great to get to talk to the artists. I’m trying so hard not to nerd out, but I really love seeing other people’s cosplays, it’s so cool!"
Emilia Rayner
"Me and my friend both wanted to dress up as elves and wear something pretty. We dress up as whatever we’re most interested in, a lot of the time it’s anime TV shows. I really like the people that come here, everyone is always so friendly. I always go for this one artist called Destiny Blue, I always buy a print from her."
Yule [L] and Marlene [R]
Yule: "I really like Lolita fashion but it’s really big and not comfy for Comic Con, so I made a casual version of it. My shoes are by one of my favourite brands and I finally got a pair of them – they’re like my treasure."
Marlene: "I’m trying to go for a country style with my dress and my straw hat. My bag is filled with badges from one of my favourite anime shows."
Victoria
"There’s something about when you dress up…people will rush over to you for a conversation even though you’re a total stranger, it’s really fun. I’m dressed as Lady Thor. The costume is all handmade by me, the main parts of the armour are made of a thermal plastic which is heated over foam."
Charlotte
"As well as coming to the London Comic Con, I’ve also been to international ones in America, Ireland and Scotland. I love being creative in making my costumes and having that creative freedom. Plus everyone you meet is so friendly! It’s a great place to meet people that are like-minded. I’m dressed as Nurse Joy from Pokémon today, very pink and white and cute – classic Nurse Joy!"
Holly
"I started all of this because my friend was a cosplayer and I was like, 'Oh that looks like fun!' I caught the bug from there. I usually get store-bought costumes, but I recently tried building one and it’s actually really fun. When I see some of the armour builds here, I can’t even imagine how much effort went into them. My character is an android in the far future, she’s tasked with defending the Earth and getting rid of the robots."
