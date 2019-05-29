The Best Thing At Comic Con London Were These Women's Costumes (Photos)

Ellie Smith, Georgia Murray
Photographed by Ellie Smith
From overt sexism in comics (think flesh-baring outfits and over-sexualised body shapes) to more subtle exclusions in gaming (the 2014 instalment of Assassin's Creed didn't feature playable female characters because the director said it would "double the work" for the game's designers), you'd be forgiven for assuming that Comic Con is a male-dominated space.
However, much like the world of sneakerheads, women have been working to fight the notion that nerding out over your favourite anime or Marvel comic is a man's game. Twenty-one-year-old Indian artist Shreya Arora was celebrated last year for her refresh of sexist comic book covers (think a nude and seductively posed She-Hulk), and organisations like Women in Comics are ensuring that the pop culture space is "diversified one panel at a time".
Whether it's subverting male characters in Red Dead Redemption or paying homage to cult female characters (hi, Pokémon's Nurse Joy!), Comic Con, the biannual event that brings together fans of all kinds, is teeming with rad women who make their costumes from scratch and have found their offline community.
We sent photographer Ellie Smith down to the event to meet the coolest women Comic Con had to offer. Click through to meet them.
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Jennifer and Hayley

"We’re dressed as Pokémon! Jigglypuff and Haunter. You feel really comfortable here, especially considering it’s such a huge gathering of people, you feel like part of a big team."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Emma Stewart

"I’m dressed as a cat character based on the musical Cats, she’s an original design. I’ve been to Comic Con at least 10 times, probably more! I’m most excited about seeing the different costumes and cosplayers, that’s always been the main appeal for me."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Alice Mowatt

"I’m dressed as Victor, who was a character from Cats the musical. I love seeing friends here, you come here and you kind of find your tribe."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Elysia Simpson

"I’m dressed up as a female version of Arthur Morgan from Red Dead Redemption 2. A lot of the characters that I love are male, so I love coming up with concepts for a female version of their character. I find it a fun challenge to see if I can pull it off and it’s a chance to explore a more feminine side of the character!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Charlotte O'Donnell

"I’m dressed as Danny from Ninja Sex Party. I love art so for me, cosplay is a really fun and creative thing to do. I always spend too much money when I’m here!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Amy Smith

"I come here because I love having the opportunity to dress up – when you’re a child you can do it any time but as you’re growing up it’s generally frowned upon! This is one of my more simple costumes, I’m usually wearing something more complicated. I really love the process of making them and then coming to Comic Con and wearing them."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Serena Owusu

"I’m dressed as Huntress from the DC Grayson comic. I like talking to people on the stalls at Artist Alley; if you ever go to Comic Con, you have to go there. The art is amazing and the people are really lovely – it’s great to get to talk to the artists. I’m trying so hard not to nerd out, but I really love seeing other people’s cosplays, it’s so cool!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Tanith Hanson

"I’ve been going to Comic Con for six years, I mainly just come for the cosplay – to dress up and meet up with my friends. You make friends here and then you stick with them!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Gamuchirai Manyere

"You can be anyone that you want to be and nobody is judging you – everyone has a common interest. I am dressed as Black Cat, who is a Marvel character."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Susana

"I’ve been coming to Comic Con for six years, I love meeting new friends here. I’m dressed as a character called Paya from Breath of the Wild and Legend of Zelda."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Emilia Rayner

"Me and my friend both wanted to dress up as elves and wear something pretty. We dress up as whatever we’re most interested in, a lot of the time it’s anime TV shows. I really like the people that come here, everyone is always so friendly. I always go for this one artist called Destiny Blue, I always buy a print from her."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Shanice

"I love meeting new friends here – that’s always the most exciting stuff."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Claire

"Everyone here is so friendly; even if you don’t know them, they’ll run towards you and hug you like they’ve known you forever. My character is a superhero who saves Paris! She’s called Ladybug."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Stephanie Bennett

"I love setting myself a real challenge for making the costume – that’s my biggest motivator. I probably spend longer planning it than I spend actually making it!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Yule [L] and Marlene [R]

Yule: "I really like Lolita fashion but it’s really big and not comfy for Comic Con, so I made a casual version of it. My shoes are by one of my favourite brands and I finally got a pair of them – they’re like my treasure."

Marlene: "I’m trying to go for a country style with my dress and my straw hat. My bag is filled with badges from one of my favourite anime shows."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Olivia

"I’ve been coming to Comic Con since 2011. I used to come for the anime stuff, but now it’s all about hanging out with friends that I don’t get to see unless I come here!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Victoria

"There’s something about when you dress up…people will rush over to you for a conversation even though you’re a total stranger, it’s really fun. I’m dressed as Lady Thor. The costume is all handmade by me, the main parts of the armour are made of a thermal plastic which is heated over foam."
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Charlotte

"As well as coming to the London Comic Con, I’ve also been to international ones in America, Ireland and Scotland. I love being creative in making my costumes and having that creative freedom. Plus everyone you meet is so friendly! It’s a great place to meet people that are like-minded. I’m dressed as Nurse Joy from Pokémon today, very pink and white and cute – classic Nurse Joy!"
Photographed by Ellie Smith
Holly

"I started all of this because my friend was a cosplayer and I was like, 'Oh that looks like fun!' I caught the bug from there. I usually get store-bought costumes, but I recently tried building one and it’s actually really fun. When I see some of the armour builds here, I can’t even imagine how much effort went into them. My character is an android in the far future, she’s tasked with defending the Earth and getting rid of the robots."
