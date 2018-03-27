13 Things To Know Before Moving In With Your Significant Other

"We were in one of those situations where it was us in one room, another couple in another room, and then three single roommates in the other rooms, all in one big house. It was a terrible living situation, mostly because seven people should not all live together like that, but my boyfriend and I took it out on each other a lot. There were always arguments and tension, because we really didn’t have any control over our living space and never felt at home or happy when we were there. We broke up after a year, and while I think it would have probably ended anyway, because we were in such a crazy living situation, we had no real way of telling which problems were our problems and which problems were house problems. You should never move in with someone for the first time with a bunch of other people."

–Natalie, 28