In April 1986, for instance, he opened the Pop Shop, a store in New York’s Soho neighbourhood selling T-shirts, toys, posters, buttons and magnets with his work on them. It was affordable art, as the world had never seen it before. Tragically, Haring died in 1990 of AIDS, but his legacy lives on through the work he created and the Keith Haring Foundation, which helps children suffering from the effects of AIDS and HIV.