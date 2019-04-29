Is Co-Living A Utopian Dream Or Student Halls For Grown-Ups?

Part of the allure with co-living properties is that they are totally hassle-free: bills are included, so no waiting for weeks on end for Wi-Fi connection or messing about with energy suppliers; furniture is provided (not that there’s space for you to bring your own anyway); and twice-weekly cleaning and even bed linen changes come as standard. "One of the good things here is that there's just one payment to cover all bills. It makes for easy budgeting," says another renter from Old Oak. It’s easy to understand why people would want that stress removed from their lives. Who wouldn’t? Students can move straight from halls into a shiny new apartment without much more than a couple of suitcases. But isn’t this infantilising young people? Won’t this stop them learning how to pay their bills, change their sheets and use a scouring pad in the real world? Perhaps, but then again, if this really is the future of living, they might not ever need to.