Unfortunately, some of the things we do to our clothes on the regular — like overexposing them to dry-cleaning chemicals instead of machine-washing with a reliable detergent — are potentially damaging them...big time. That’s why we tapped stylists and tailors for a roster of simple tips and tricks to reverse common wrongs and get a few lessons on maintaining, storing, and cleaning those precious pieces the smart way. Read on for a crash course in damage control.