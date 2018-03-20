Confessions Of A…Former Cleaner

Were you ever flirted with at work?

Well, I did come across some graffiti on the gents’ loo wall that said "I'd shag the cleaner". And then there was this one occasion where a man burst into the toilets and proceeded to take a pee in the urinals. I leaned on my mop and said: "Didn't you see the ‘Do Not Enter’ sign on the door?" He just winked at me and said: "Yeah, I saw it, but I'm bursting for a wee and I don't mind if you don't." So that’s probably more of a flashing than flirting story?