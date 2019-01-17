10 City-Centre Properties For Under £150k All Around The Country

Just because you're buying a house doesn't mean you have to move out to the suburbs, settle down, have three kids and get a dog. You're still young! You're still hip! You want to be by the bars and restaurants, by the shops and theatres – not out in a semi-detached house, half an hour's drive from the nearest Wagamama's. Although the whole getting a dog thing does sound appealing.
All across the UK, it's perfectly possible to buy a place in the centre of a city for under £150,000. Yes, that's still a lot of money. And yes, it means it's unaffordable for a lot of you, but it is less than what the average asking price is (£300k in case you were wondering) and, if you're living in a city centre, you might even save on having a car by relying on public transport instead.
