Money Diary: A Gift Shop Manager At Christmas On 27k

Housing costs: £400 rent (me and my partner split everything 50/50).

Loan payments: Luckily I have very minimum debt as I recently inherited money and used some of it to pay off all my debt (about £3k). I do have a credit card which I use for essentials and to build my credit score.

Utilities: £120 split between myself and my partner, this includes council tax (£162!), water, electric/gas and internet.

Transportation: I get the train to work at a cost of £162 a month (they’re never on time).

Phone bill: Averages out at an eye-watering £100 a month (this does include an iPad and new iPhone).

Savings? £35k for a house deposit, which I recently inherited. I’ve also been trying to put away £50-£100 every month for holidays/handbag purchases!

Other: My partner borrowed £1k from me when he switched jobs and didn’t have a full paycheque one month. Although he earns significantly more than me, like most people our age he has no savings. He's paying me back £50 a week over 20 weeks.