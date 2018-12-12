Gifts We Want To Buy Ourselves For Christmas

'Tis the season to treat thy self! Of course the holidays are first and foremost for spending time with family and friends, sharing food, fun and giving to others but as far as we're concerned, self-gifting is a form of self-care. And while we absolutely enjoy choosing and giving thoughtful gifts, we aren't ashamed to admit that it's just a teeny tiny bit more joyful when we get exactly what we asked for. Buying something for yourself means that's guaranteed.