100 Amazon Fashion Gifts For Everyone On Your Christmas List

Esther Newman
Sure, shopping for Christmas presents is fun. It’s exciting playing Santa, trying to second-guess what your loved ones want and how they’ll react on Christmas Day. But it can also be stressful. How on earth do you shop for someone who already has it all? That’s where Amazon Fashion comes in.
A true utopia of gift ideas, you can shop for everyone in one fell swoop, from your mother-in-law to your shoe-obsessed bestie, the sister who’s always rifling through your wardrobe and that tricky housemate. There's designer watches, new season shoes, party wear, luxury jewellery...the list goes on. Personally, I’ll be adding to my own brimming jewellery box and refreshing my winter wardrobe with Amazon’s selection of stunning coats. All while making the most of my Prime membership and next-day delivery – win-win!
To get your Christmas shopping started, we’ve done all the hard work, curating a guide to the very best of Amazon Fashion. Read on for the Refinery29 edit, featuring 100 (yes, 100) of the retailer’s best fashion gift ideas from iconic brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Moschino and Michael Kors.
Watches

Watches are a classic Christmas gift. They’re practical, beautiful and if treated well, can last a lifetime. Invest in a luxury timepiece and you can pass it down from generation to generation, making it a really special present. Amazon has an amazing selection of designer watches from bestselling brands like Michael Kors, Sekonda, Skagen and Versus Versace. Buying for someone who’s already planning their new year fitness routine? You’ll also find plenty of smart watches on Amazon, like this Lige design which doubles up as a fitness tracker and sleep monitor.
shop 8 products
Michael Kors
Women's Portia Watch
£179.00£219.00
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Analog Quartz Watch
£100.98
Amazon
Fossil
Women's Stella Sport Watch
£111.00
Amazon
Versus Versace
Women's Analogue Watch With Stainless Stee...
£137.38
Amazon
Skagen
Women's Freja Two-hand, Rose Gold-tone Watch
£75.45£89.00
Amazon
Michael Kors
Women's Parker Watch
£165.00£178.05
Amazon
Timex
Easy Reader Women's Indiglo Quartz Watch
£26.99
Amazon
LIGE
Smart Watch For Women
£57.79£67.99
Amazon
shop 6 products
Sekonda
Women's Multi Dial Quartz Watch
£39.02£119.99
Amazon
Skagen
Women's Signature Rose Gold-tone Stainless...
£67.12£69.00
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger
Unisex Multi Dial Quartz Watch
£75.24£175.00
Amazon
ICE-WATCH
Ice Duo Chic Black Purple Women's Wristwatch
£38.72£90.00
Amazon
Michael Kors
Women's Parker Watch
£104.99
Amazon
Sekonda
Women's Analogue Classic Quartz Watch
£19.00£39.99
Amazon
Jewellery

Jewellery lovers, rejoice! Amazon’s jewellery selection is a veritable treasure trove, featuring big hitters like Swarovski, Thomas Sabo and Pandora alongside independent, artisanal brands like Marmalú and Latelita. There’s a lot to wade through to find that perfect gift so we’ve pulled together our favourite pieces – everything from classic, everyday essentials (simple gold hoops and silver charm bracelets) to sparkling cocktail rings and statement earrings.
shop 8 products
Thomas Sabo
Classic Charm Club Bracelet
£24.99
Amazon
Thomas Sabo
Women's Single Hoop Earrings
£49.00
Amazon
Swarovski
Millenia Cocktail Ring
£165.87
Amazon
Swarovski
Women's Angelic Collection Bracelet
£105.20
Amazon
Liebeskind Berlin
Earrings
£34.10
Amazon
Hikaro
14k Gold Plated Tassel Earrings
£16.99
Amazon
LATELITA
Beatrice Oval Gemstone Drop Earrings
£79.00
Amazon
LATELITA
Valencia Statement Drop Earrings
£119.00
Amazon
shop 4 products
Thomas Sabo
Women's Star Ring
£41.35
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Stainless Steel Chain Bracelet
£49.00
Amazon
Fossil
Women's Twist Pendant Rose-gold-tone Steel...
£38.99
Amazon
PANDORA
Women's Ring Sparkling Wishbone Heart
£50.93
Amazon
Shoes and boots

Shopping for a pair of party heels? Trying to find your friend the perfect knee-high boots? Or perhaps you’re on the hunt for new trainers? Amazon Fashion has it all.
shop 8 products
Hogl
Women's Jane Ankle Boot
£156.64
Amazon
Pollini
Pollini Women's Stivale Boot
£297.04
Amazon
Aldo
Women's Myaii Pump
£57.48
Amazon
Tamaris
Women's Ankle Boot
£110.00
Amazon
Tamaris
Women's Slippers
£59.99
Amazon
Lodi
Rabia Heels
£87.23
Amazon
The Drop
Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal
£34.90
Amazon
Buffalo
Women's Simi Fashion Boot
£85.35
Amazon
shop 6 products
GIOSEPPO
Women's Sotiklaya Oxford Boot
£73.92
Amazon
Tamaris
Women's Closed-toe Pumps
£69.99
Amazon
The Drop
Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal
£39.90
Amazon
Chie Mihara
Women's Rebel Mary Jane Flat
£206.70
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Avena Square Toe Block Heel Mule
£42.90
Amazon
Love Moschino
Women's Derby Shoes
£168.81
Amazon
Coats and jackets

This is technically a gift guide but I couldn’t help including our favourite coats and jackets from Amazon’s selection. Whatever your aesthetic – classic, longline wool styles; super trendy, padded designs; fuzzy, fleecy teddy jackets; slick leather blazers – it's the perfect opportunity to invest in a beautiful winter coat before we hit the really cold months.
shop 8 products
Gant
Women's D1 Wool Blend Belted Coat
£339.99
Amazon
SPARKZ COPENHAGEN
Women's Akita Long Coat
£76.60
Amazon
s.Oliver
Women's Wool Blend Coat
£109.69
Amazon
Vera Moda
Yellow Coat
£58.00
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Gioberto Blazer
£193.84
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Bavaria Blazer
£306.75
Amazon
s.Oliver
Patterned Women's Blazer
£86.68
Amazon
Sisley
Brown Women's Jacket
£77.61
Amazon
shop 4 products
Sisley
Grey Women's Jacket
£86.15
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Blake Long Blazer
£52.90
Amazon
Scotch & Soda
Women's Classic Recycled Blend Tailored B
£153.41
Amazon
Espirit
Women's Wool Coat
£99.00
Amazon
Party wear

Christmas 2021 is guaranteed to be a big one as we make up for the last year in lockdown (and then some). The back-to-the-office party, friendmas, Christmas drinks, dinner party reunion and New Year’s Eve invitations will soon be rolling in so it’s definitely time to think about party wear. We’ll be going all out this year with everything that sparkles: sequin mini skirts, glittery trouser sets, shimmering party dresses and luxurious satin designs.
shop 8 products
Vero Moda
Women's Vmjosie Sl Top
£24.90
Amazon
Kendall & Kylie
Women's Handkerchief Top With Sequin Fringe
£42.01
Amazon
Gina Bacconi
Women's Feather Trim Dress Cocktail
£180.00
Amazon
Gina Bacconi
Women's Alundra Beaded Maxi Dress Cocktail
£140.52
Amazon
SPARKZ COPENHAGEN
Women's Serine Skirt
£37.84
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Lusinghiero Fashion Vest
£98.37
Amazon
Taifun
Women's Blouse
£70.06
Amazon
Making the Cut
Andrea's Sequin Skirt
£84.90
Amazon
shop 9 products
Armani Exchange
Women's Long Sleeve With Button Detail Spe...
£105.71
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Casual Night Out Dress
£161.34
Amazon
NA-KD
Women's Thin Strap Satin Mini Dress Casual...
£38.87
Amazon
Pinko
Women's Assente Fashion Vest
£86.86
Amazon
SPARKZ COPENHAGEN
Women's Bente Skirt
£38.88
Amazon
allegra k
Women's Adjustable Strap Mini Sparkly Sequ...
£33.99
Amazon
UNIQUE21
Women's Pencil Sequin Mini Skirt
£32.85
Amazon
Auxo
Women's Sequin Mini Dress
£31.99
Amazon
Grace Karin
Women's Sequin Spaghetti Strap Tank Top
£22.99
Amazon
Wardrobe essentials

Whether you’re shopping for a friend who’s heading back to the office or refreshing your own winter wardrobe, we’ve found plenty of fashion essentials on Amazon. Think classic tailored trousers, smart blouses and satin midi skirts, plus plenty of faux leather separates. I love this gorgeous olive green from Cartoon.
shop 8 products
Morgan
Women's Tulce Blouse
£26.63
Amazon
Gerry Weber Edition
Women's Culotte Trouser
£96.04
Amazon
Cartoon
Women's Skirt
£53.90
Amazon
Sisley
Women's Trousers
£61.32
Amazon
TOM TAILOR
Mine To Five Women's Satin Skirt
£41.57
Amazon
Derhy
Women's Oberkampf Dress Pants
£55.32
Amazon
Miss Selfridge
Women's Black Zebra Printed Puff Sleeved T...
£19.13
Amazon
BLENCOT
Women Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater
£36.99
Amazon
shop 6 products
Betty Barclay
Women's Faux Leather Trouser
£47.51
Amazon
The Drop
Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt
£34.90
Amazon
Derhy
Women's Obsession Dress Pants
£42.83
Amazon
Blooming Jelly
Women's Chiffon Blouse
£19.99
Amazon
FANCYINN
Women's Long Sleeve V Neck Button Cable Kn...
£20.79£25.99
Amazon
Esprit
Women's Cardigan Sweater
£51.86
Amazon
Denim

Okay, be honest, is your favourite pair of jeans falling apart? I'm all for perfectly worn-in baby blues but when holes appear along the crotch, pockets start peeling off or the zip jams, it's time for an upgrade. Luckily, Amazon has an amazing selection of denim from all your favourite brands like Levi's, Lee and Wrangler.
shop 8 products
Levi's
Women's 501 Crop Jeans
£112.97
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Women's Girlfriend Jean
£27.80
Amazon
Levi's
Plus Size Women's 724 Pl Hr Straight Jeans
£85.99
Amazon
Wrangler
Women's High Rise Straight Jeans
£48.73
Amazon
Levi's
Women's 712 Slim Jeans
£84.90
Amazon
Esprit
Women's Bootcut Superstretch Jeans
£45.00
Amazon
Levi's
Women's 725 High Rise Bootcut Jeans
£111.08
Amazon
Levi's
Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
£108.40
Amazon
shop 9 products
Pepe Jeans
London Women's Soho Slim Jeans
£70.00
Amazon
find.
Women's Straight Mid Rise Stretch Jeans
£28.20
Amazon
Levi's
Women's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
£106.14
Amazon
Levi's
Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans
£119.03
Amazon
G-STAR RAW
Kate Boyfriend Low-waist
£87.45
Amazon
Levi's
Plus Size Women's Jeans
£73.99
Amazon
Lee
Women's Scarlett Jeans
£100.00
Amazon
Amazon Essentials
Women's Jeans
£27.20
Amazon
Lee
Marion Straight Women's Jeans
£90.00
Amazon
