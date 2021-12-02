100 Amazon Fashion Gifts For Everyone On Your Christmas List

Sure, shopping for Christmas presents is fun. It’s exciting playing Santa, trying to second-guess what your loved ones want and how they’ll react on Christmas Day. But it can also be stressful. How on earth do you shop for someone who already has it all? That’s where Amazon Fashion comes in.
A true utopia of gift ideas, you can shop for everyone in one fell swoop, from your mother-in-law to your shoe-obsessed bestie, the sister who’s always rifling through your wardrobe and that tricky housemate. There's designer watches, new season shoes, party wear, luxury jewellery...the list goes on. Personally, I’ll be adding to my own brimming jewellery box and refreshing my winter wardrobe with Amazon’s selection of stunning coats. All while making the most of my Prime membership and next-day delivery – win-win!
Advertisement
To get your Christmas shopping started, we’ve done all the hard work, curating a guide to the very best of Amazon Fashion. Read on for the Refinery29 edit, featuring 100 (yes, 100) of the retailer’s best fashion gift ideas from iconic brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Swarovski, Moschino and Michael Kors.
Watches
Watches are a classic Christmas gift. They’re practical, beautiful and if treated well, can last a lifetime. Invest in a luxury timepiece and you can pass it down from generation to generation, making it a really special present. Amazon has an amazing selection of designer watches from bestselling brands like Michael Kors, Sekonda, Skagen and Versus Versace. Buying for someone who’s already planning their new year fitness routine? You’ll also find plenty of smart watches on Amazon, like this Lige design which doubles up as a fitness tracker and sleep monitor.
shop 8 products
shop 6 products
Jewellery
Jewellery lovers, rejoice! Amazon’s jewellery selection is a veritable treasure trove, featuring big hitters like Swarovski, Thomas Sabo and Pandora alongside independent, artisanal brands like Marmalú and Latelita. There’s a lot to wade through to find that perfect gift so we’ve pulled together our favourite pieces – everything from classic, everyday essentials (simple gold hoops and silver charm bracelets) to sparkling cocktail rings and statement earrings.
shop 8 products
Shoes and boots
Shopping for a pair of party heels? Trying to find your friend the perfect knee-high boots? Or perhaps you’re on the hunt for new trainers? Amazon Fashion has it all.
shop 8 products
shop 6 products
Coats and jackets
This is technically a gift guide but I couldn’t help including our favourite coats and jackets from Amazon’s selection. Whatever your aesthetic – classic, longline wool styles; super trendy, padded designs; fuzzy, fleecy teddy jackets; slick leather blazers – it's the perfect opportunity to invest in a beautiful winter coat before we hit the really cold months.
Advertisement
shop 8 products
Party wear
Christmas 2021 is guaranteed to be a big one as we make up for the last year in lockdown (and then some). The back-to-the-office party, friendmas, Christmas drinks, dinner party reunion and New Year’s Eve invitations will soon be rolling in so it’s definitely time to think about party wear. We’ll be going all out this year with everything that sparkles: sequin mini skirts, glittery trouser sets, shimmering party dresses and luxurious satin designs.
shop 8 products
shop 9 products
Wardrobe essentials
Whether you’re shopping for a friend who’s heading back to the office or refreshing your own winter wardrobe, we’ve found plenty of fashion essentials on Amazon. Think classic tailored trousers, smart blouses and satin midi skirts, plus plenty of faux leather separates. I love this gorgeous olive green from Cartoon.
shop 8 products
shop 6 products
Denim
Okay, be honest, is your favourite pair of jeans falling apart? I'm all for perfectly worn-in baby blues but when holes appear along the crotch, pockets start peeling off or the zip jams, it's time for an upgrade. Luckily, Amazon has an amazing selection of denim from all your favourite brands like Levi's, Lee and Wrangler.
shop 8 products
shop 9 products
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.